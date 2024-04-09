Could Purdue Have Done Anything Differently?

It was a tough night for the Purdue Boilermakers in the NCAA Tournament Championship, where they fell short against UConn 75-60.

Zach Edey was his usual self, putting up 37 points, but it wasn’t enough, as UConn overwhelmed the Boilers with their talent, and effectively shut down Purdue’s shooting from distance. The game was close at halftime, but Edey would hit a lull, and the Huskies would pull away to secure their 2nd-straight championship.

Edey is the best player in Purdue’s history. He was the linchpin in Purdue’s incredible run to the title game, their first appearance in the game since 1969. However, against UConn he needed to be perfect for them to have a chance, and even then, it may not have been enough. UConn is just that good, that talented.

During Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, JMV spoke to Chris Hagan of FOX59 who shared his thoughts on if there was anything the Boilers could have done differently to change last night’s outcome.

“You had said Edey needed to score 30 for them to win, turns out he needed to score 60 for them to win, because they were going to take their lumps with Edey, and deny looks from the three-point line. Purdue only got up seven attempts, they were averaging more than eight makes per game. They had their game plan, they had to make shots mid-range, they had to make shots in the paint, runners, and they just weren’t making them. It was a great gameplan from UConn, probably better talent for UConn, so how are you going to overcome that even though you do have the best player in college basketball?”

Listen to JMV’s full conversation with Chris Hagan, Gregg Doyel and more down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!