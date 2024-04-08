Purdue Hall Of Famer Bruce Parkinson Talks NCAA Title Game

It’s finally time.

The Purdue Boilermakers will take on the defending champions the UConn Huskies in the NCAA Tournament finale. It’s a clash between two top-seeded teams, a matchup that fans and experts alike had circled as a potential title game. For Purdue, it’s their first shot at the title since 1969. The Huskies, meanwhile, are in familiar territory, having won 5 total NCAA Tournaments.

On Monday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to a Boilermaker legend, Bruce Parkinson. Bruce, who was a four-year starter for the Boilers, spoke about how special it is that his alma mater is playing for a national title.

“You just can’t imagine all of the conversations and texts that have gone on between all of the players between the last three or 4 weeks, and of course, particularly the last couple of weeks, and many of them are in Phoenix…it was such a relief just to get into this weekend by everybody, and to get Matt and Coach Keady and the guys over the hump. You just don’t see this kind of thing come along historically with any program, anywhere, and I think Boiler nation really needs to appreciate what we’ve been watching for the last two years.”

Bruce also spoke about what makes Purdue head coach Matt Painter different from other coaches around the country.

“One of the things is, Matt is the same person he was when we both came from Delaware county, obviously he’s younger than I am but I’ve watched him play, I’ve watched him coach, and as Austin [Parkinson], he’s the same guy. He’s relatable, he has basketball brilliance, and he’s adaptable. He’s honest with guys, he’s honest with his players…Matt’s the real deal, he’s from the state of Indiana, born and bred, and I think every coach in the state loves him, and his players love him…Everyone is so happy for Matt, and what it’s meant to Coach [Gene] Keady, that I think it’s a real tribute to what he’s established at Purdue.”

