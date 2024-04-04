Listen Live
Purdue Legend Rick Mount Discuss Purdue’s Final Four Run

Published on April 4, 2024

Purdue's Rick Mount...

Source: Rich Clarkson / Getty

On Saturday, the Purdue Boilermakers will take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack with the chance for Purdue to win its first NCAA Tournament Championship game.

This is only the fourth time in the history of Purdue basketball that it has been one of the final four teams remaining. Rick Mount was Purdue’s star player on the first Final Four team in 1969 and was program’s all-time leading scorer until Zach Edey surpassed him this season.

Mount joined Query & Company on Thursday afternoon to discuss the job that Matt Painter has done this season to get the Boilermakers to the Final Four. Additionally, the Lebanon High School graduate discussed:

  • What he remembers from Purdue’s 1969 Final Four run
  • Zach Edey surpassing his record for points scored in Purdue history
  • Who the best shooter he has ever seen

On Saturday, Rick Mount will be like a lot of Purdue fans. He’ll be at his home, sitting in his recliner, and rooting hard for the Boilermakers with an iced tea in his hand. Tip-off on Saturday evening is at 6:09pm on TBS.

To listen to Jake Query and Jimmy Cook’s conversation with Rick Mount, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.

