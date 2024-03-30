Listen Live
Indiana Women’s Basketball Ends Season with Loss to South Carolina

The loss marked the end of Indiana's season with a 26-6 record.

Published on March 29, 2024

ALBANY, NY — Indiana women’s basketball lost to South Carolina, the undefeated and top-seeded team, at Albany’s MVP Arena. South Carolina won with a 79-75 score, securing their place in the Elite Eight.

South Carolina took an early lead with a 3-pointer, followed by a 7-0 run. Despite Indiana’s 7-0 run, South Carolina finished the first quarter with a 16-6 run, giving them an 11-point lead.

South Carolina took an early lead and extended it in the second quarter, leading by 11 points. Despite Indiana’s efforts in the third quarter, South Carolina’s lead proved insurmountable. South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso led the scoring with 13 points, while Indiana’s Yarden Garzon contributed eight points.

In the middle of the third quarter, the Hoosiers were losing by 21 points. However, senior guard Sydney Parrish took control of the game and scored 8 points in just two minutes. She made two consecutive 3-pointers, leading a 10-0 run with the help of sophomore guard Yarden Garzon, who scored a basket to cap off the impressive run.

In the final quarter, the Hoosiers cut their 10-point deficit to 5 with 7:20 remaining, but the Gamecocks had an immediate response each time Indiana pulled within one possession.

The loss marked the end of Indiana’s season with a 26-6 record.

