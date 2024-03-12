Colts Make First Outside Free Agent Signing In Raekwon Davis

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts first outside free agency move in 2024 came at a position where they have the most stable starters.

Defensive tackle depth was an issue last season and that’s where newcomer Raekown Davis will line up.

At 6-7 and 325 pounds, Davis becomes the Colts biggest defender. He started 46 career games for the Dolphins and was chosen in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama..

In signing a deal of reportedly two years and $14 million, it’s clear the Colts value the rotational presence Davis will bring.

Deforest Buckner and Grover Stewart won’t be leaving the starting lineup anytime soon, but depth in the defensive line interior was a problem for the Colts last year. That was especially felt when Stewart was suspended for 6 games. The Colts had a historically poor run defense when Stewart was out for a month and a half.

The arrival of Davis, along with seeing his price tag, indicates the Colts could ease some of the heavy snap workload Buckner and Stewart have carried over the past few years.

Davis, 26, only has 5 career tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in his entire career, so his presence, unlike Stewart, is much more of an early down space eater than anything else. Davis typically played around 50 percent of the defensive snaps for the Dolphins.

A Chris Ballard focus is always depth along the defensive like so seeing his first signing here isn’t too shocking, even if the Colts have arguably the NFL’s top defensive tackle starting pair.