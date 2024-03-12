Listen Live
Sports

Colts Make First Outside Free Agent Signing In Raekwon Davis

Published on March 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dallas Cowboys v Miami Dolphins

Source: Megan Briggs / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts first outside free agency move in 2024 came at a position where they have the most stable starters.

Defensive tackle depth was an issue last season and that’s where newcomer Raekown Davis will line up.

At 6-7 and 325 pounds, Davis becomes the Colts biggest defender. He started 46 career games for the Dolphins and was chosen in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama..

Related Stories

In signing a deal of reportedly two years and $14 million, it’s clear the Colts value the rotational presence Davis will bring.

Deforest Buckner and Grover Stewart won’t be leaving the starting lineup anytime soon, but depth in the defensive line interior was a problem for the Colts last year. That was especially felt when Stewart was suspended for 6 games. The Colts had a historically poor run defense when Stewart was out for a month and a half.

The arrival of Davis, along with seeing his price tag, indicates the Colts could ease some of the heavy snap workload Buckner and Stewart have carried over the past few years.

Davis, 26, only has 5 career tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in his entire career, so his presence, unlike Stewart, is much more of an early down space eater than anything else. Davis typically played around 50 percent of the defensive snaps for the Dolphins.

A Chris Ballard focus is always depth along the defensive like so seeing his first signing here isn’t too shocking, even if the Colts have arguably the NFL’s top defensive tackle starting pair.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Carolina Panthers
Sports

Updating Colts Free Agents Additions And Departures

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Sports

Colts Looking For New Backup Quarterback

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Sports

With Minshew Gone, Who Will Be The Colts New Backup QB?

Indianapolis Colts v Carolina Panthers
Sports

Colts Ink Michael Pittman Jr. To Contract Extension

Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts
Sports

List Of NFL’s Top 2024 Free Agents

NFL Combine
Sports

Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s Draft Stock Rising After NFL Combine

Indianapolis Colts v Carolina Panthers
Kevin's Corner

Colts Place Franchise Tag On Michael Pittman Jr.

Indiana v Maryland
Sports

Is Indiana Delaying The Inevitable With Mike Woodson?

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close