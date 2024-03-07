Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s Draft Stock Rising After NFL Combine

Often times the top players receive the most attention when it comes to the NFL Combine. People flocked to Indianapolis to see Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, Brian Thomas Jr., Rome Odunze, and others. The prospect that received a lot of hype coming out of the combine grew up right here in Indianapolis.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., 24, caught the eyes of many scouts, general managers, and coaches with his athleticism, speed, and agility. His collegiate career started at Iowa in 2018. He spent four seasons with the Hawkeyes before transferring to Purdue for the last two seasons. After five years as a wide receiver, Tracy Jr. added 15-pounds and switched to running back.

“His background as a runner, receiver, can help on special teams, and its the versatility he brings. He was awesome during the testing portion and he was really good during the positional drills. I think he’s a name most general fans know about, but on day three, Tyrone Tracy would be one of those running backs that a lot of teams are going to be targeting because he can do so much for you. It’s not just taking snaps from the backfield. He’s going to play a meaningful role on special teams, he’s going to be someone you can trust on passing downs. I think Tyrone Tracy is going to have a lot of interested suitors once we get to day three.” NFL Draft Analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic stated on Query & Company Wednesday afternoon.

The former Boilermaker went to high school within 20 minutes of Lucas Oil Stadium at Decatur Central. He finished as one of the most decorated players in Hawks football history:

2014-2018 – 3,525 rush yards 37 TDs | 134 receptions 2,643 yards 33 TDs

One of the biggest question sports fans have for the professional athletes is always when did they know they had the talent to make fulfill their childhood dream.

“I always knew I was kind of good at football, and I knew I was going to wand to do it for a long time, but being realistic with myself, I would probably say middle school or freshman year of high school. Coach Enright and Coach Dixon gave me the opportunity to display my skillset on the field. Things felt easy, it felt like what I was supposed to do, and I was really good at it.” Tracy Jr. shared on Query & Company Wednesday.

Later in his conversation with Jake Query and Jimmy Cook, he shared that he met with a dozen or so teams at the NFL Combine. The Indianapolis Colts met with him twice. One team that stood out in particular was the New York Jets because they put him through a recall test.

During his interviews, there was one point that he made sure to hit on with coaching staffs.

“I feel like I have a lot of things that I haven’t touched yet. My ceiling is high just because I’ve only played one year at running back. My versatility is number one because I can do a lot of things on the football field. Number two would have to be my efficiency. When you look at the NFL teams, any running back or skilled position that’s good, it’s because they’re very efficient with what they do. When they have the ball in their hands it’s always something positive, a big play, or very electric with the ball in their hands. That’s something I do very well, so if you look at my numbers, I might not have a lot of carries, but my yards per carry is very good.” Tracy Jr. stated.

In his final collegiate season, he averaged 6.3 yards per carry on 113 attempts. He led the Big Ten in yards per carry and finished second in the history of Purdue football in that category. He also led Purdue in touchdowns last season with eight rushing scores.

The NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 25th and ends Saturday, April 27th. Sometime between the three days the Indianapolis native will hear his name called and fulfill his childhood dream of playing in the NFL.

To listen to Jake Query and Jimmy Cook’s conversation with Tyrone Tracy Jr., download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.