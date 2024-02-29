Colts GM Chris Ballard Joins Us At The NFL Combine!

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard has his ear to the ground at the NFL Combine as he and the rest of the front office do their due diligence to assess the 2024 NFL draft class and see what pieces will be the best fits on the roster.
On Thursday, Ballard joined the show to expand on the topics discussed during his press conference on Wednesday. Of course, the big topic was Michael Pittman Jr’s extension talks, the possibility of using the franchise tag, which they haven’t utilized on Ballard’s watch and haven’t used at all since Pat McAfee was franchise tagged in 2013.
He fits what we do. He fits with what we are as an organization. I’m encouraged where we’re at but we’ve got some work to do. – Colts GM Chris Ballard on the extension talks with Michael Pittman Jr.
Other topics discussed was the status on Anthony Richardson and his rehab, the depth at wide receiver in this year’s draft class, the future of their in-house free agents, Gus Bradley returning to the staff, the lack of divisional titles, his most recent conversation with Jim Irsay and a whole lot more!
There wasn’t anything structurally wrong with [Richardson’s] shoulder, like there was with Andrew’s. So it’s a very different rehab and not as labor-intensive. – Chris Ballard on Anthony Richardson’s rehabilitation from a shoulder injury
For the full interview with Chris Ballard, click the link below!
