Dane Brugler Breaks Down Draft Possibilities For Colts

We’re fully into the 2024 edition of the NFL Combine and with the Indianapolis Colts holding the 15th overall pick they’ll have plenty of options at positions of need. What they do with all the information they gather over the next handful of days from meeting to workouts, to dinners and observations will all be put to use to organize their draft board ahead of the NFL Draft at the end of April.

On Wednesday, we were joined by NFL Draft expert Dane Brugler of The Athletic to discuss what he thinks Chris Ballard and staff will be doing with the information they gather, what positions they could and should be targeting either with the 15th overall pick or later in the draft, his thoughts on the quarterback class and skill guys that could benefit Anthony Richardson.

I think this will be an offensive-heavy draft in the first ten picks. Then, who will be the first defensive player drafted? At 15, is Dallas Turner still there from Alabama? There isn’t a Myles Garrett or the Bosas, but there are some quality pass-rushers available where the Colts could be picking. – Dane Brugler on the Colts’ possibilities at No. 15

Other topics we touched on with Dane were his thoughts on Anthony Richardson’s prospects heading into Year 2, the QB destinations in 2024, Malik Nabers jumping Marvin Harrison Jr. in rankings & more!

For the full interview, click the link below!