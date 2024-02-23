Meet Daniel Jacobsen, Purdue Men’s Basketball Next 7 Footer
The Purdue Men’s Basketball program has a rich history of featuring 7-footers, which has become a defining characteristic of their team.
From Joe Barry Carroll back in the day to Zach Edey today, the Boilermakers have established themselves as a “Big Man U” in college basketball.
Next 7 footer up at Purdue is Daniel Jacobsen who plays at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.
Jacobsen is a four-star 7’3” center in the class of 2024. He is currently rated as the No. 137 overall prospect and No. 26 center in the class of 2024.
Minnesota, Clemson, Creighton and Wisconsin were the other teams he was also weighing his options with.
Jacobsen told 247Sports.com, “My relationship with Purdue has been great… I’ll take what I get my freshman year but hopefully I can get on the court. Since it’s Big- 10 basketball I know I need to get in the weight room, continue to work on my shot and become more of a stretch big.”
Check out some of his highlights from his 1st 4 game at Brewster Academy below.
