IndyCar to Hold Season Finale at Nashville Superspeedway

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they talk about the IndyCar season finale being moved to Nashville Superspeedway! Curt and Kevin dive into the reasoning behind the move, how the racing will be, and talk about start times announced Tuesday. They delve into the times for each race, and why IndyCar chose the times they did.

Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin talks about testing at Homestead Miami Speedway, and about teams waiting until the last minute to announce a driver, sometimes waiting until the day of the race. They talk about Nolan Siegal possibly racing for Dale Coyne this season, and also Callum Illot filling in for David Malukas.

Kevin rounds out the first hour previewing the second hour of the show.

In the second hour of the show, they talk about Takuma Sato rejoining Rahal-Letterman Lanigan this season, and a new position he has at Honda. They also address the news that Honda is looking at NASCAR as a possible option for a fourth engine manufacturer, and Kevin gives his opinion on how likely that scenario could be. They also talk about the number of cars to be expected for the 2024 Indy 500.

During the second hour, Kevin looks at some listener tweets, including about Carlos Munoz.

Kevin ends the show talking about the likelihood of a Chicago Grand Prix, and gives his thoughts on the likelihood of that happening, and how that many American races may be too much. Kevin also previews the opening race of the Formula 1 season, and how F1’s first race this season will be on a Saturday.