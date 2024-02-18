2 Purdue Stumbles against Ohio State

[Columbus, OH]- A trip to Columbus, Ohio ended in heart break for #2 Purdue.

The Boilermakers fell to Ohio State 73-69 Sunday afternoon, snapping Purdue’s nine game win streak.

The game started with an 8-0 run by Purdue through two and a half minutes of play. Braden Smith, Lance Jones, and Trey Kaufman-Renn all scored during that run for Purdue. Purdue would have the lead until the Buckeye’s tied the game at the 10:27 mark in the first half, 16-16. The Boilermakers would break that tie with a Zach Edey dunk, retaking a 18-16 lead.

After leading for nearly seventeen minutes in the first half, Purdue succumbed to a lead change with 3:09 left when Ohio State went up 29-28. Purdue would add just two more points in the first half, leading to a 35-30 lead for the Buckeyes. That is the lowest number of points in the first half for Purdue all season.

In the second half, Purdue cut the five-point lead down to three with Zach Edey hitting a short jumper, with Kaufman-Renn assisting. A little later in the second half, with 11:47 to go, Ohio State’s Dole Bonner nailed a layup to give Ohio State a 54-43 lead, their largest of the game. Purdue would get the game within three with 3:07, then tie the game at 65-65 with 1:49 left in the second half. Lance Jones tied the game up with a three, the assist was given to Braden Smith. Jamison Battle answered the three with a inside the arc jumper, giving Ohio State back the lead 67-65. Both teams would exchange fouls through the final minute of play, before Ohio State came away with the upset win.

As a team, Purdue shot 43.4% from the field, 33.3% from the three, and hit all of their twenty free throws. Ohio State converted 48.3% of their shots, also going 33.3% from beyond the arc, and converted ten of eleven free throws. In the rebounding category, Purdue once again was dominant, bringing in 36 to Ohio States 23. Edey had thirteen of Purdue’s rebounds on his way to another double-double. The bad for Purdue was once again the turnovers. The Boilermaker’s committed fourteen turnovers and forced just six. Ohio State would use those turnovers for twenty-two points.

Individually, Edey led the team in scoring with twenty-two points and added those thirteen rebounds. Kaufman-Renn, Smith, and Jones would be the only other Boilermakers in double digit scoring figures. Purdue’s bench only accounted for four total points in Columbus.

Four days of preparation are ahead for Purdue. They will welcome Rutgers to Mackey Arena on Thursday night at 7:00.