Edey Powers Purdue Past Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind—Zach Edey scored 33 points in almost 36 minutes of game action to help his #2 Purdue Boilermakers dominate the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall in Bloomington on Tuesday night 87-66.

Edey also snagged 18 rebounds, blocked a shot, and made 11 of his 12 free throws.

Purdue led by as many as 24 in the game. Indiana cut it to 9 with almost 13 minutes left in the game, but Purdue would outscore the Hoosiers 27-15 the rest of the way.

The other double figure scorers for the Boilers were Fletcher Loyer (19) and Lance Jones (17).

Indiana was led by Trey Galloway with 17 points and five assists. Mackenzie Mgbako was the only other double figurer scorer with 15 points and two rebounds.

Collectively, Purdue sunk 22 of 27 free throws while Indiana only hit four of nine.

Indiana is 12-6 on the year and 4-3 in the Big Ten. Purdue is 16-2 with a Big Ten record of 5-2. Both of these teams play each other again on February 10.

Next up for the Hoosiers is a road game at 11th ranked Wisconsin on Friday night at 8:30. Pregame coverage starts at 7:30 on 93.1 WIBC.

