INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Eleven has named Sean McAuley as their new head coach.

McAuley takes over the Indy side after previous head coach, Mark Lowery, stepped aside at the end of the team’s previous campaign.

McAuley, a native of Sheffield, England, comes to Indy after having served as an assistant with Minnesota United FC of Major League Soccer, where he helped the team make the playoffs out of the Western Conference in 2020.

McAuley was also on staff with Portland Timbers in 2015 when they hoisted the MLS Cup with a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Crew.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Sean and his family to Indy Eleven and the Circle City,” said Greg Stremlaw, President & CEO of Indy Eleven. “After an extensive search that produced an unparalleled number of talented candidates, we believed Sean’s experience as both a coach and player at the highest levels of soccer in the United States and Europe made him the top choice to lead our club starting in 2024 and beyond.”

McAuley also had a long playing career in Scotland and England where he was a youth product out of Manchester United. He also played in 16 matches with Portland Timbers in MLS in 2002.

“I am delighted to take on the position of Head Coach at Indy Eleven,” said McAuley. “The organization has a great reputation and I believe we can achieve success together. It’s clear that Indy Eleven has a loyal and passionate fan base and I am committed to giving our supporters a team to be proud of.”

Indy Eleven has a winning season in 2023 finishing 13-11-10 en route to making the USL Championship playoffs. The “Boys In Blue” were eliminated 5-0 in the first of the playoffs by Charleston Battery. Battery would make it to the USL Championship title match where they lost in penalties to Phoenix Rising FC.

The post Sean McAuley Named New Head Coach Of Indy Eleven appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Sean McAuley Named New Head Coach Of Indy Eleven was originally published on wibc.com