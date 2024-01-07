Hoosiers Win Tough Battle with Buckeyes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team held the Ohio State Buckeyes to 28% shooting in the second half to hold on and win 71-65 at Assembly Hall Saturday night in Bloomington.

Indiana overcame a nine-point deficit and rebounding struggles to win. Ohio State outrebounded Indiana 49-27, but Indiana outscored Ohio State in the paint 40-24.

Hoosier guard Xavier Johnson scored 18 points and hit the final two free throws to seal the win. This was Johnson’s second game back from an injury that caused him to miss 7 games. He didn’t score in Wednesday’s loss to Nebraska.

The Hoosiers were once again led in scoring by Malik Reneau who had 23 points. The other player in double figures for Indiana was Lawrence North graduate CJ Gunn (10 points).

After turning the ball over 19 times in the defeat to Nebraska, Indiana only turned it over four times against the Buckeyes and dished out 16 assists. Seven of those assists came from point guard Trey Galloway who scored 7 points.

The Hoosiers scored 22 points off of 14 turnovers from Ohio State. Both teams play each other again February 6. They are now 11-4 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten.

Up next for the Hoosiers is a road game against Rutgers on Tuesday night. Tipoff is at 7 pm with pregame coverage starting at 6 on 93.1 WIBC.

