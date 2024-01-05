Win and They’re In: What to Know About the Colts vs Texans Game

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts need to beat the Houston Texans on Saturday if they want to make the playoffs. If they lose, their season is over.

At 9-7, the Colts are focused on this game, but they’re also pleased that they’re even in this position to begin with, since many experts predicted the Colts would have a rebuilding year. The situation looked bleak when rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was ruled out for the season with an injury.

“I think when you have a season like this when you’re not supposed to have a good season, but you end up having a good season, it’s a testament to how hard everybody’s worked,” said Colts linebacker E.J. Speed.

Speed also feels confident about Saturday.

“When we win and put ourselves in the playoffs, you’ll see how relentless we are. We’re relentless,” said Speed.

The Colts beat the Texans back in Week 2 by a score of 31-20. Richardson got hurt in the game and Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew threw for 171 yards and a touchdown once he came in the game. Despite being sacked six times, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for two touchdowns and 384 yards.

Colts Coach Shane Steichen says the Texans have only gotten better since Week 2.

“I think schematically you’ve got to look at if they’ve switched up things. Obviously, they’re looking at us. But they’re a different team. Obviously, they’re playing good football. They’ve kind of gelled and found their chemistry. It will be good. It will be a great atmosphere on Saturday night. Shoot, we’re fired up for it,” said Steichen.

If the Colts win over the Texans on Saturday, they clinch a playoff berth. That spot will be a Wild Card spot, if the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. If the Jaguars lose to the Titans, then the winner of Colts/Texans will also win the AFC South.

If the Colts do end up winning the division and hosting a home playoff game, that would be the first time that’s happened since the 2014 season.

You can listen to some of the Colts players and Coach Steichen below.

