George McGinnis’ Celebration of Life Happening Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend, you are encouraged to join other Hoosiers in a Celebration of Life ceremony for renowned Pacers player George McGinnis, who died in December at the age of 73.

The ceremony will kick off at 2 p.m. Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Doors will open at 1 p.m.

If you would like to attend, you are encouraged to park in the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage and enter the building through the Ascension St. Vincent Entry Pavilion. You can also watch a live stream of the event here.

Regarded as a highly successful basketball player, McGinnis won two ABA championships with the Pacers, joined the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, and more. Those who knew him have also emphasized his kindness and generosity as a human being.

Learn more about the man here.

