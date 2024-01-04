Tyrese Haliburton’s 31 Points Lead Pacers to 5th Straight Win, Beating Bucks 142-130

INDIANAPOLIS –The Indiana Pacers extended their dominance over the Milwaukee Bucks with a 142-130 win Wednesday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 31 points, including 15 in the decisive fourth quarter. Haliburton also dished out 12 assists, locking in his 25th double-double this season.

“Just started to make some shots. I feel like I can get a lot of threes that I like against these guys because they switch up their defense and stuff,” Haliburton said.

Six other Pacers had double-figure scoring. Mathurin scored 16 off the bench, while Turner, Brown, and Toppin had 15 each. Toppin had eight rebounds, Smith and Turner had seven.

“We have eight guys averaging double figures all year. So you know, it’s really how we’re built.” – Head Coach Rick Carlisle said.

Indiana won 4 out of 5 games against the Bucks this season, including a victory in the NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals.

“Our crowd has been awesome; they’ve been amazing. It’s been cool to play these really good teams early in the year because our fans are coming out and we’re just trying to make Pacers basketball fun and interesting,” Haliburton added.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and provided eight assists. Damian Lillard added 23 points and five assists.

A December missing game ball led to Antetokounmpo run toward the Indiana locker room. Bucks’ Bobby Portis was ejected, and Haliburton imitated Lillard’s wrist-pointing gesture in Las Vegas, leading to backlash as the Bucks were eliminated.

