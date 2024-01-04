Nebraska Dominates Hoosiers in Lincoln

LINCOLN, NE.–The Nebraska Cornhuskers dominated the Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team in Lincoln Wednesday night at the Pinnacle Bank Arena 86-70.

Indiana took a five point lead early at 9-4, but once Nebraska took the lead on a layup by Sam Hoiberg to make it 15-13, the Cornhuskers would never trail again. They led by as many as 22 in the game.

What really hurt the Hoosiers were the turnovers. They turned it over 19 times. Nebraska scored 27 points off of those 19 turnovers. Nebraska also had 15 steals.

Keisei Tominaga had a season high 28 points for Nebraska to lead all scorers. He made four of his 10 three pointers and nine of the 15 shots he attempted. Nebraska had three other players finish in double figures.

For Indiana, Kel’el Ware led the way with a double double (20 points and 10 rebounds). He made nine of his 12 shots. Also for Indiana, Malik Reneau had 14 points and Trey Galloway scored 10 points.

Indiana faces Nebraska again February 21.

Indiana falls to 10-4 overall. They are 2-1 in Big Ten play. Up next, the Hoosiers face Ohio State on Saturday January 6. Tipoff is at 8. Pregame coverage begins at 7 pm on 93.1 WIBC.

