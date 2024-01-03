Butler Unable to Weather The Red Storm

NEW YORK CITY — The Butler Bulldogs had hoped to avoid losing back-to-back games entering another road game on the east coast against St. John’s.

It couldn’t be helped, however, as Butler came up short 86-70 to the Red Storm who had four players in double-figures scoring.

The game was neck and neck through the first ten minutes. A 6-0 run by St. John’s allowed them to get a little separation in the first half.

That six points would be the separation at halftime 45-38 with the Dawgs unable to get over the hump in the first half, despite a solid first-half performance from DJ Davis who would end up finishing the night with 25 points.

Rebounding was a struggle for Butler throughout the game, especially in the second half as St. John’s slowly and meticulously pulled away on the shoulders of 17 points from Daniss Jenkins and a double-double of 14 points, 12 rebounds by Jole Soriano.

Rough shooting from deep got the Bulldogs in the end.

In his return to St. John’s, from where he transferred during the off-season, Posh Alexander only mustered 11 points to compliment Davis’ big game for Butler. Pierre Brooks added 11 as well.

The Bulldogs are now 1-2 in Big East play and have some ground to make up as the season goes on.

They hope to rebound from the loss on Friday for their first home game since December 19th. They will welcome the #4 UConn Huskies to Hinkle Fieldhouse.

