Sting Ray Robb Signs with A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they talk about Josef Newgarden’s face reveal on the Borg-Warner Trophy from his recent Indianapolis 500 victory. They also discuss Sting Ray Robb’s recent signing to A.J. Foyt Enterprises and if the second car will be occupied by either Benjamin Pedersen or Santino Ferrucci. Then they close out the first segment with more talks about Honda’s negotiations with IndyCar.

Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt talk about who could end up driving for Dale Coyne Racing next season, rumors such as Devlin DeFrancesco or Callum Ilott or Benjamin Pedersen and more.

Kevin rounds out the first hour previewing the second hour.

In the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt talk about silly season rumors for next season especially about Juri Vips and others. They also discussed Will Power, Romain Grosjean, and Colton Herta on who will have a turnaround year in 2024. Finally, what race will be rewatched the most during the off season.

During the second hour, Kevin and Curt look at Tweets and discuss the delay of the new hybrid engines and how soon could IndyCar run them, maybe at The Thermal Club.

Kevin ends the show by reading some Tweets and talking about Jackson Lee on his IMSA debut and the Iowa Speedway’s recent announcement of concerts featuring Luke Combs and Post Malone.