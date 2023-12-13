Three Reasons The Colts Will Win Against the Steelers & Three Why They’ll Lose

The Colts get a rare national television showcase on Saturday afternoon when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium. It’ll be Garnder Minshew against Mitchell Trubisky, just like everyone expected at the start of the season.

While the QB matchup isn’t exactly the most intriguing, there are certainly some very intriguing storylines attached to this game, specifically the massive swing a win or a loss will put either team when it comes to postseason aspirations. With both teams at 7-6 and in a jumbled AFC playoff picture a loss could be a tremendous blow to the team on the short end.

It’s a huge game. With that said, let’s look at three reasons why the Colts will win on Saturday followed by three reasons why they’ll lose.

Why They’ll Win: Reason #1 – The Colts Are Heading In The Right Direction

Before last Sunday’s disaster against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Colts were riding a four-game winning streak. For the Steelers, they seem to be finally coming back down to Earth after an almost impossibly solid start to the season despite being outgained by opponents the majority of the season. The Steelers have now lost three of their last four games with the last two coming against the Cardinals and Patriots, two of the league’s worst teams. The loss of Kenny Pickett shouldn’t be that big of a loss, but Mitch Trubisky was barely a play into the first series of their game against the Patriots and fans were chanting for Mason Rudolph. The Colts, despite not lighting the world on fire offensively, have been competitive enough to stay in and win games.

Why They’ll Win: Reason #2 – This Isn’t Your Daddy’s Steelers (Or Your Steelers From 10 Years Ago)

Steel Curtain Steelers, this ain’t! This isn’t even Ben Roethlisberger’s Steelers. Much like the New England Patriots (though with a better record) the Steelers seem to be in somewhat of a transition period. Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph are not quarterbacks of the future for the team. Their defense, while decent, is led by a banged-up T.J Watt who may not even play on Saturday and the offense was literally out-gained in the majority of their games this season, which led to the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada. They still have some weapons like George Pickens, Dionte Johnson and Najee Harris but none of them have been game-wreckers like anyone expected this season.

Why They’ll Win: Reason #3 – Shane Steichen Has This Team Believing

Shane Steichen is having a very solid rookie coaching campaign. Despite losing his starting rookie quarterback the majority of the season and being without his Pro Bowl running back through contract disputes and injury, Steichen has this Colts squad a game above .500 and in the thick of the AFC Playoff race. He seems to have everyone in that locker room believing in what they’re doing on the field and what he’s preaching on the sidelines. If you don’t think the Colts will be fired up on Saturday to show up for their coach and in front of their home fans on a national stage, then I think you’re out of your mind. This is a game they have to have and a game they are going to want to get.

Why They’ll Lose: Reason #1: History Isn’t On Their Side

The Colts and Steelers have played each other 33 times and it’s been an absolute ass kicking by the Steelers. Pittsburgh holds a 27-6 all-time record against the Colts and have won the last eight straight matchups. The last time the Colts beat the Steelers at all was November 9, 2008, with Peyton Manning under center. The Colts have not beaten the Steelers in the existence of Lucas Oil Stadium. The last time they hosted the Steelers and won in their home stadium was November 28, 2005, in the RCA Dome. If you’re a Colts fan and you want to feel good about this game heading into Saturday, I’d urge you to avoid all history books.

Why They’ll Lose: Reason #2: The Disaster Against The Bengals Carries Over

Last week’s game was an unmitigated disaster in all three phases for the Colts. Offense, defense and even the incredibly reliable Matt Gay and the special teams unit were all off. The running game was almost nonexistent. The defense couldn’t stop a fart and the special teams unit was putting balls everywhere but between the uprights. Hopefully, that was all just a coincidence, and it will be “Nothing to see here” come Saturday afternoon. But if those issues do continue and Zach Moss has zero space to run, Gardner Minshew is under duress and the defense is getting carved up by Mitch Trubisky and Najee Harris then it could be an even longer day at the office and audible groans and boos raining down from the Lucas Oil Faithful.

Why They’ll Lose: Reason #3: T.J. Watt Plays and Wreaks Havoc

T.J. Watt is unquestionably one of the best players in football regardless of position. He’s currently in concussion protocol but is hoping to return in time for Saturday’s huge game. If he can, it could be one of the toughest matchups the offensive line and Gardner Minshew will deal with all season. Watt, much like his brother was in his prime, is a game-wrecker. He can dominate offensive lineman of all sizes and get to the quarterback with relative ease. He creates impact plays on a regular basis and always has his presence felt. He’ll be a handful to contain, and the Colts would likely have rely on double teaming him in hopes of slowing him down. If he’s cleared and good to go on Saturday, the Colts assignment just got a whole lot tougher.