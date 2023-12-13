Honda Considers Leaving IndyCar after 2026 Season

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they discuss Alex Palou’s new sponsorship, DHL. They also delve into the details of Honda’s comments on leaving IndyCar if the costs to compete don’t go down. Kevin talks about the importance of the hybrid, and fan feelings on it. They also talk about the possibility of a third engine manufacturer. The two discuss the speed of the hybrid, and how it will do at Indy.

Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt talk about more details involving DHL leaving Andretti to go to Ganassi, and what spurred that decision. Kevin proposes some other engine manufacturers that could replace Honda if worse comes to worse.

Kevin rounds out the first hour previewing the second hour.

In the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt debate Callum Ilott’s possible return to the Indy 500 now that he has a WEC ride lined up for next season. Kevin sheds some insight on crossing the white line at IMS during the 500, and the status on that type of maneuver in 2024. Curt talks about the likelihood of holding drivers accountable for crossing line even if they cross the line first.

During the second hour, Kevin plays the press conference relating to Alex Palou and the new DHL partnership with Ganassi, and what number Palou will race with in 2024.

Kevin ends the show covering some headlines that they did not get to talk about earlier in the show, including drag racing, and testing in USF2000.