Linus Lundqvist signs with Ganassi Racing

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, Linus Lundqvist joins the show live in studio! Lundqvist talks to Kevin about how it feels to be racing for Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024. He also reflects on his time with Meyer Shank Racing, and how it feels to take Marcus Ericsson’s place. He talks about how hard he worked to get the ride and get into IndyCar in general. He also talks about his humble beginnings and his early days of racing with his family running his team. Lundqvist also talks a little about hybrid engines.

Later in the first hour of the show, Curt and Kevin talk about Alex Palou’s legal woes, and how Palou needed to have it in writing that he was going to get a chance at F1.

Kevin rounds out the first hour reading some tweets, including Indy NXT car counts.

In the second hour of the show, they talk more about Jamie Chadwick and a commercial that she did for IBM. They also preview the James Hinchcliffe segment and talk about what he may be doing next season. They talk about some possible new IndyCar street races, and another event like Thermal that could be on the horizon.

During the second hour, James Hinchcliffe joins the show. Hinchcliffe talks about the possibility of racing sports cars, how it is harder for IndyCar drivers to race sports cars full time now, and Hinchcliffe’s Speed Group that Kevin is now a part of. They also discussed the Las Vegas F1 race.

Kevin ends the show looking at a few more tweets.