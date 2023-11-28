What Does Jonathan Taylor’s Injury Mean For Colts Playoff Hopes?

The Indianapolis Colts will be without their best weapon offensively for several weeks.

Jonathan Taylor, the All-Pro running back who the team just signed to a 3-year extension, suffered a thumb injury during the Colts win over the Buccaneers. He will undergo surgery and is expected to miss at least 2 games.

Taylor’s injury is without a doubt a blow to the Colts offense. He is coming off a 91-yard, 2 touchdown rushing performance against the Buccaneers, and was looking more and more like his 2021 self with each passing week. With Gardner Minshew’s play getting increasingly shaky, losing a player like Taylor is certainly not ideal.

That being said, Zack Moss has proven he can carry the load in Taylor’s absence. He has continued to be effective as Taylor worked his way back into the starting lineup. Taylor does bring a different level of electricity and juice when he’s on the field, but Moss is no slouch. After all, he’s still in the top 10 rushers despite Taylor taking the majority of snaps the last several weeks.

Losing Taylor doesn’t doom the Colts’ playoff hopes. Their remaining slate of games are still winnable, and if all things go according to plan, Taylor will be back on the field within a few weeks. Losing Taylor hurts, there is no doubt, but all is not lost. The Colts have overcome a lot this year; Taylor’s injury is just one more obstacle in a season that has been filled with them.

During Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to longtime Colts columnist Bob Kravitz. Bob gave his thoughts on the impact Taylor’s injury will have on the Colts playoff chances, and the importance of Zack Moss to the team.

“What a great trade that was for Nyheim Hines. They got the draft choice and they got Zack Moss. Amazingly, Zack Moss is still in the top 10 in the league in rushing despite the fact that he’s playing part time the last, what, 3-4 weeks since JT came back. I don’t think this is going to have much, if any, impact on the Colts as they move forward.”

