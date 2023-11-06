Fresh Off Huge Game, Colts’ Kenny Moore Joins The Show!

The Colts snapped their three-game losing streak with a 27-13 win over the Carolina Panthers and former head coach Frank Reich. It was an ugly game on offense but cornerback Kenny Moore made up for the ineptness on that side of the ball and made up for it defensively with a pair of pick six interceptions off of No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. The 14-point swing was clearly the difference in the game and the man of the hour, Kenny Moore, joined the show on Monday morning.

“Having a rookie quarterback, having a coach in his ear we try to play with our alignments. Our d-line got on him early so once I saw that I figured I could start jumping a couple of routes”. – Kenny Moore on his pair of pick six interceptions

Moore also discussed that this season compared to last season is night and day as far as his mentality and despite being in a contract year he hopes to stay in the locker room he’s called home for the last seven seasons.

“I can’t do this forever. At 28, the guys look up to me as like the OG in the room. I still feel young but the guys you’re around make you really appreciative.” – Kenny Moore on how much fun he’s having this season

