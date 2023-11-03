Pat Boylan Joins Query & Company to Preview the In-Season Tournament

Pacers sideline reporter and host of Pacers Weekly, Pat Boylan joined Query & Company today to talk about the team’s first game for the NBA In-Season Tournament against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Boylan stated that some Pacers players are excited by the prospect of the tournament and its cash reward, citing comment from Point Guard Tyrese Halliburton. Boylan also said that viewers will 100% be able to know when the games are tournament based or not given the unique court designs that will be displayed for tournament games.
You can listen to the full interview with Boylan below and hear his takes on the Pacers most recent loss in Boston as well as the team’s upcoming game and chances to earn a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
