Should Colts Have Fed Jonathan Taylor More?

One of the most notable storylines exiting the Colts loss to the New Orleans Saints (other than the miserable play of the defense) was the lack of touches for Jonathan Taylor in the 2nd half.

Taylor looked like he was about to take over the game in the first quarter, when he racked up 82 yards rushing on 7 carries. He would have 4 more carries in the 2nd quarter but would only run the ball 1 time in the entire second half. Many Colts fans were questioning why Taylor was so underutilized.

Since Taylor returned, the team has stuck to a philosophy of trying to split the carries evenly between Taylor and Zack Moss. Moss, for his part, finished with 66 yards rushing, and popped off a 41-yard run of his own. Still, Taylor seemed like the hotter hand, and the lack of touches for the Colts most potent offensive weapon was something that really stuck out following the loss.

Head coach Shane Steichen spoke to the media earlier in the week about why Taylor saw his workload reduced in the 2nd half.

“Sometimes the game, the flow of the game will kind of dictate how it’s called there. You’re down two scores in the first quarter. Could I have popped a run in there? Absolutely, but I decided to throw it there at the end.”

During Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, Brad Spielberger of PFF spoke about the decision by Steichen to limit Taylor’s carries in the 2nd half.

“I mean I’m sure he’s still just trying to protect the long-term interest of the team and the player more specifically. You know we’d love to see a 30-carry game where he takes over and just continues to blow over other guys and just build, and kind of wear down opposing defense. But frankly, you’re playing one of the best run defenses in the NFL of the last several years; I’m not going to call it a lost season, I mean you’re learning a ton about this team, you’re getting great production from young guys like Josh Downs and splash plays from JuJu Brents, etc. But I don’t know, I’m not overly concerned in winning a game by giving Jonathan Taylor 35 carries in his 3rd game back from an injury.”

