Soccer Saturday for Indy Eleven 10-14-23

(00:00 – 3:48) – The Indy Eleven’s first playoff appearance since 2019 begins next week. Knocked FC Tulsa out of a playoff spot last week with a 2 – 1 win. Tonight they will face San Antonio FC. The game will be broadcast on MyIndy TV 23.

(6:48 – 18:14) – Indy Eleven head coach Mark Lowry returns for his weekly interview. The win last week was a confidence building win for the Indy Eleven according to Lowry. Rakestraw asks what it is about Coach Lowry and his players that keep them locked in through out the season and what it is like watching certain players grow from the beginning of the year to the end. Finally, what is coach’s gameplan for facing the second ranked western conference team in San Antonio FC tonight.

(21:14 – 37:52) – Sebastian Velasquez is on the show for back-to-back appearances. He had another goal against FC Tulsa. Velasquez give a breakdown of what he and his teammates did right in the team’s win last week. Rakestraw and Velasquez talk about how the current events in Israel right now might be affecting teams in the region that have players from different backgrounds on the same team. Velasquez gives his perspective having been a player in Israel in years past.

(40:52 – 47:51) – A breakdown of the USL playoff picture. Rakestraw begins with what teams didn’t make the cut. Both the Eastern and Western conferences still have one playoff spot remaining. Birmingham and Louisville FC don’t have their seeding set in stone yet and their performances tonight will determine how they and the Indy Eleven enter the playoffs. The Eleven have a chance to enter the playoffs as either the 5th, 6th, or 7th seed. A win tonight gives them at the very least a guaranteed 6th seed spot.

(50:51 – 56:22) – The final segment of the show talks about MLS action and international soccer. Most of the MLS is on an international break right now, save for three games. Inter Miami made a run for it but will not be able to make it into the playoffs this season, despite the help of Messi Magic. A short & sweet Welcome to Rexham recap.