Tony Dungy Excited About Anthony Richardson’s Future

The question Indianapolis Colts fans were asking in April, does Shane Steichen start Anthony Richardson immediately or let him sit behind a season veteran? We know the answer to that question now.

Former Indianapolis Colts Head Coach, Tony Dungy, joined Query & Company on Thursday afternoon to weigh in on how the Colts have handled the fourth overall pick so far.

“When you draft a guy in the top five and say he’s going to be your guy for the next ten years, get him in there, let him learn, let him grow and take the bumps and ups and downs. What we’re seeing from Anthony Richardson is tremendous ability and we’re seeing poise. That was my concern early on because he hasn’t played a lot of football. He hasn’t done everything perfectly, but I think you can see the learning curve and him growing. If I’m a Colts fan, I’m enthused.”

With the success the franchise has had in drafting Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck, fans just have to remember that it isn’t always that easy to have immediate success in the NFL.

Dungy went on later to explain that General Manager Chris Ballard needs to supplement Richardson with talent around him.He highlighted that Ryan Leaf’s career didn’t play out the way most thought it would because of the lack of weapons and constant turnover with coaches.

In his first season as head coach, Steichen seems like he will be able to get Indianapolis back to winning the AFC South and making a Super Bowl run.

Other topics that Dungy discussed with Jake Query and Jimmy Cook were:

Importance of being patient with young quarterbacks

If a team can win a Super Bowl without a superstar quarterback

The value running backs bring to football teams

How much he enjoys being a part of the Sunday Night Football crew

To listen to Jake Query and Jimmy Cook’s conversation with Tony Dungy, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.