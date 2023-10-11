How Different Will Colts Look with Gardner Minshew?

It seems like since the NFL Draft in April, it has been Anthony Richardson’s position to lose when it comes to QB1 for the Indianapolis Colts. Gardner Minshew was there to guide the rookie through training camp to the regular season.

Minshew will now be starting his second game for Indianapolis on Sunday when they go to Jacksonville in aspirations of winning there for the first time since 2014.

In week three, Minshew’s stat line against Baltimore was 27/44 227 yards 1 TD 0 interceptions. The story of that game was the number of carries for Zack Moss (30) and Matt Gay setting NFL history in their 22-19 OT win.

The two Colts quarterbacks have put up very similar passing stat lines this season:

Richardson 50/84 (59.5%) 577 yards | 3 TD’s | 1 INT

Minshew 57/83 (68.7%) 553 yards | 2 TD’s | 0 INT

With those numbers mirroring each other aside from the completion percentage, is it fair to say the Colts offense may not look that much different?

“They essentially ran the same plays they had in for Richardson because they’re not going to scrap everything and switch. The quarterback run stuff and some of the defensive looks you’re going to get with Anthony Richardson aren’t going to be there. For the most part, the offense was very similar. As far as schematics go, it was very similar. You have a little bit more down the field concepts that they ran with Richardson, I don’t know if Gardner has the upside that Anthony has. Their quick game and play action was very similar.” CBS Sports NFL Analyst Adam Archuleta stated on Query & Company Wednesday.

Shane Steichen may have to rely on Minshew more as a passer on Sunday because Jacksonville’s rush defense has been one of the best this season.

6 yards allowed per game – 5th best

7 yards allowed per carry – 10th best

Their secondary has struggled covering wide receivers when the opposing quarterback has been given time to deliver passes from the pocket.

1,312 pass yards allowed – 4th most

4 pass yards allowed per game – 6th most

2 yards per attempt – 7th most

8 passing touchdowns allowed – Tied for 8th most

9 sacks registered – 6th fewest

Back in week one when these two teams met, Michael Pittman Jr. hauled in 8 passes for 97 yards and one touchdown. Josh Downs had 3 receptions for 30 yards and Alec Pierce had one catch for five yards. The Colts need more production from those three on Sunday if they want to sit alone atop the AFC South standings.

To listen to Jake Query and Jimmy Cook’s conversation with Adam Archuleta, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.