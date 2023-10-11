Colts Cornerback Kenny Moore II Joins JMV

The Colts cornerback room has seen a lot of changes the past few seasons.

Multiple players, like Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers, Rock Ya-Sin and more are all gone. Players like Dallis Flowers are out for the year. The one common denominator is Kenny Moore II. Moore, who joined the team in 2017, has become the veteran presence for an inexperienced Colts secondary.

During Wednesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, Moore spoke to John about the Colts season so far, the Colts cornerback room, and their upcoming game against the Jaguars.

Speaking of the Jaguars, Moore had this to say about their Week 1 loss and what he says the defense wishes it could do over in that loss.

“Just taking care of our job, not letting anybody run free, and obviously just taking care of the opportunities that we have to make the turnovers, to make the sacks. You know we missed a couple opportunities the first game against them.”

Moore specifically mentioned watching the tape from the Jaguars loss to the Houston Texans.

“Just seeing that Houston, whenever they played Houston back in Jacksonville a couple of weeks ago, Houston took care of the opportunities, and they were able to go up 17-0 at I believe halftime, so just having that, winning the turnover battle will definitely get you in the best odds to win the game.”

Moore also spoke about backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, who will be filling in for the injured Anthony Richardson for the next 4 weeks at least. Moore talked about the kind of leader Minshew is

“He’s a leader for sure, and honestly he doesn’t really talk that much, he’s a lead by example, but whenever he hits the field, whenever he warms up, whenever he’s in the training room, you can feel his energy, you can feel his presence, even if he didn’t say anything.”

Moore also talked about his confidence in Minshew.

“I know no one is going to take a step back whenever 10 goes in the game. Obviously, we’ve already seen him in the game this year, so I think we’re all pumped just like we would’ve been if 5 was in the game.”

