IMS to Host 2023 IndyCar Rookie Test

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, there’s more racing on the oval! The annual IndyCar rookie test is this weekend and Curt and Kevin preview some of the drivers who will make turn some laps. They also talk about Kyle Larson turning his first laps in an IndyCar at the test. The two looks at the weather conditions for the day and what to expect from the hybrid motor in testing. They delve into legal matters involving Romain Grosjean. Following that, they talk about where Grosjean may end up for next year.

Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt discuss Robert Wickens’ performance in the Michelin Pilot Challenge. Kevin gives an update on how the sports car race at IMS went over the weekend and how his son Jackson performed. Curt previews a new event coming to IMS that will really shine, and how the event will benefit the track. The two also answer some fan questions. In the final segment of the hour, the two talk about the announcement of a new NASCAR game coming out created by the iRacing crew.

In the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt talk to Indy NXT driver Christian Rasmussen. Rasmussen gives us some insight on what it’s like to compete in the Indy NXT series, financial struggles, and his goals in motorsports. Rasmussen also talks about how he will compete in LMP2 at Petit Le Mans.

In the final half hour of the program, Kevin and Curt talk to Brian Barnhart about the upcoming rookie orientation at IMS this weekend. Barnhart talks about how they will handle Kyle Larson’s test and discuss how similar and different it will be to Kurt Busch’s test several years ago. The two speculate as to how Larson will handle driving an IndyCar for the first time. Kevin ends the show reading off some broadcast suggestions from listeners.