Does Shane Steichen’s Play Calling Need to Change?

With Shane Steichen announcing that Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson will miss some time with an AC joint injury, is it time to question if Shane Steichen needs to limit the number of designed runs for Anthony Richardson?

“I think when you have a dynamic player like him, obviously one with his skill set, runner makes him really good, the designed runs — the designed run that he got hurt on, we ran something similar to that last week where he popped it for a big one, and then obviously this week he got the shoulder on that play. That’s stuff that you’ve got to look at, be smart with, and it’s part of the game, and you don’t want it to happen for sure.” Steichen stated after Sunday’s win.

Indianapolis is 3-2 and will enter a critical week six tied for first with their opponent on Sunday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars with Gardner Minshew starting.

Richardson has only finished two games as the starting quarterback (29-23 OT loss vs Rams and 31-21 loss vs Jaguars). Now the Colts could face the following opponents without their rookie quarterback:

at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2)

vs Cleveland Browns (2-2)

vs New Orleans Saints (3-2)

at Carolina Panthers (0-5)

vs New England Patriots (1-4) – in Germany

CBS4 and FOX59’s Mike Chappell joined Query & Company Monday afternoon to share his opinion on limiting the number of designed runs for Richardson.

“I just don’t know how you do that because that’s what he is. Really the plays that Richardson’s got hurt on is the football plays. If you start scheming to where he’s not in those positions, then he’s a pocket passer and he picks up and runs on scrambles. That’s not what you want. I think it would be so wrong to alter how you call plays because this is who he is.”

Chappell also discussed the following topics with Jake and Jimmy:

What a second opinion means for Anthony Richardson

How we got to the contract extension with Jonathan Taylor

If Taylor’s extension is connected to believing in Richardson

