Soccer Saturday for Indy Eleven 10-07-23

(00:00 – 2:04) – A quick intro segment congratulating the Indy Eleven on qualifying for the playoffs following their 3-0 win over Detroit City FC last week.

(5:04 – 14:58) – Mark Lowry is back for his weekly segment after not being able to appear last week. Lowry opens with his feelings about the Indy Eleven making the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The return of Douglas Martinez provided a spark to the Eleven’s offense in their last game. How is Lowry going to be preparing his team for the playoffs and what are the expectations for their first matchup? A few players are leaving for international play, which the team can fortunately afford having already earned their playoff spot.

(17:58 – 26:04) – Sebastian Velasquez is featured in a post-game interview. Still riding the wave of energy from just qualifying for the playoffs, he says that the effort the team put into their win helped make a special night for Indy fans. The story of why Velasquez hugged coach Lowry after his goal. Robby Dambrot is second to be interviewed in this segment. He is still taking in his first ever USL playoff appearance. He believes that the Eleven are up there with some of the league’s top teams heading into their final two weeks of the regular season.

(29:04 – 40:41) – Matt Watson, assistant coach of FC Tulsa joins the program. Watson was a former player for the Indy Eleven. His Tulsa team needs a win to make it into the playoffs as they take on the Indy Eleven today. Rakestraw asks Watson about the experience coaching or playing on what is usually a baseball field. Watson breaks down his scouting report of the Eleven’s growth this year with a high roster turnover.

(43:41 – 57:02) – Indianapolis native Perry Kitchen joins the show. The recently retired MLS player makes his first appearance on the show. He discusses the injury that led to his retirement. Rakestraw asks what it is like to have to face this sort of a decision at 30 years old. He will now be entering the mortgage business as his family returns to Indianapolis. Who would he say was the biggest name he played with during his MLS career?