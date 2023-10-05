Thursday Road Trip – Two-Steppin’ to Tennessee

The Tennessee Titans are off to a very Titan start to the season.

Week 1 @ New Orleans Saints | 16-15 Loss

Week 2 vs Los Angeles Chargers | 27-24 OT Win

Week 3 @ Cleveland Browns | 27-3 Loss

Week 4 vs Cincinnati Bengals | 27-3 Win

Kicker Nick Folk is the only Titan player that’s scored in a road game. Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins have yet to score in a road game. In fact, Hopkins has yet to score this season.

Since taking over as the Titans head coach in 2018, Mike Vrabel is 6-4 against Indianapolis. However, he started 0-3 and is 6-1 since with the loss being in 2020.

The staple of the Vrabel era has been dominating time of possession by running the football, taking away the other team’s run game, and getting after the quarterback. Very similar to Bill Belichick. This is how Tennessee’s defense ranks after four games:

Points Per Game – 17.5 (8th best)

Pass Yards Allowed Per Game – 241.3 (10th best)

Opposing QB Completion Percentage – 70.8% (5th highest)

Rush Yards Allowed Per Game – 70 (4th best)

Yards Per Carry Allowed – 2.9 (1st)

Jonathan Taylor could be back on Sunday for Indianapolis after being a full participant in practice Thursday after being listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough.

The Titans haven’t faced a mobile quarterback like Anthony Richardson yet either with a true dual threat ability. If the Colts can run the ball effectively with Richardson, Taylor, and Zack Moss, then it can make things even easier for the rookie quarterback as a passer.

On Thursday’s Query & Company, four-time pro bowl safety Blaine Bishop joined Jake Query and & Jimmy Cook to preview Sunday’s contest:

What is the identity of the Titans?

How reliant are the Titans on Derrick Henry at 29 years old?

Has DeAndre Hopkins played up to expectations?

