Soccer Saturday for Indy Eleven 09-30-23

(00:00 – 03:54) – The Indy Eleven lost their last matchup against Rio Grande Valley FC. A win tonight against Detroit City FC guarantees the team a spot in the playoffs or a win next week against FC Tulsa. This would be the Eleven’s first playoff appearance since 2019. Preview of upcoming guests and future talking points closes out the first segment.

(06:54 – 16:37) – Cam Lindley is taking head-coach Mark Lowry’s place in the second segment of the show. Lindley, a new father, is asked about how his child is doing. Has his game changed at all now that Aodhan Quinn is no longer available on the field? This is Lindley’s second stint with the team, last time was during a pandemic season. He talks about the difference the fans make to a game. Do players watch tape for a team they played just two weeks ago?

(19:37 – 35:07) – IUPUI Women’s head-coach Chris Johnson joins the program to talk about their phenomenal start to the season. Even with the experienced seniors on the team, several freshmen have showed up and taken starting spots. Given that the women’s team plays twice a week they have very short prep time for games. Coach and Rakestraw highlight several players in the program across the interview. Milwaukee is a big spot on the team’s calendar, what is the team doing to prepare for that big of a matchup at this point in the season.

(38:07 – 50:43) – Jordan Dickey, a former intern for the Indy Eleven is on the show and talks about the National Power Soccer team, which is a soccer league designed for people with disabilities who play in wheelchairs. They are playing in Australia soon as a part of the Power Soccer World Cup. Jordan was introduced to the sport by a teammate, who would eventually become his wife, and has been playing since he was 10 after being forced to go by his parents. Four of the players on the National Team are from Indiana.

(53:43 – 56:50) – A catchup on Messi Magic, as in none occurred because he was sitting out. Inter Miami has five matches left to make the MLS playoffs. They play NY FC/SC tonight as they attempt to close in on the final spot for the post-season. A lightning-fast Premiere League look around the league.