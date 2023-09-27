Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done

INDIANAPOLIS–Contract talks have stalled between the Indiana Pacers and one of their players Buddy Hield, but Pacers General Manager Chad Buchanan believes they can work something out.

Shams Charania of the Athletic reported last week that Hield and the Pacers were working together to find a trade partner because contract extension negotiations between the two sides had stalled.

On Tuesday, Buchanan said he expects Hield to be with the team when training camp starts next week.

“Buddy is somebody that we love having on our team. We want him on our team this year. The business of basketball comes into play at times. We’ve talked to him about an extension. Those talks are at a halt right now, but that’s not to say that they’re done. We have no intention of trying to move Buddy,” said Buchanan.

Buchanan says it’s also his job to listen if “opportunities come that help us improve our team.”

Hield is entering the final year of his contract that’s worth $19.2 million. Buchanan didn’t say anything about what the Pacers offered Hield.

“Buddy loves being a Pacer. Buddy loves playing basketball, wherever he’s at. I think he wants to be in a situation where he’s going to be somewhere long-term, which all players do. It has to be the right situation for both the team and for Buddy, both playing and contract-wise. I think Buddy is going to come in and be professional and be excited to be part of this team. He loves being part of this group. He loves playing with coach Rick (Carlisle.) He and Tyrese (Haliburton) obviously have a connection together. He’s going to come in and play well and we’ll see what happens moving forward with him and the team,” said Buchanan.

This past season, Hield made his 230th three-pointer of the season on February 15, surpassing Reggie Miller for the most three-pointers made in a season in Pacers history. Hield and All–Star teammate Tyrese Haliburton were selected to participate in the 2023 NBA Three-Point Contest, where they both lost in the finals to Damian Lillard.

Hield started 73 of the 80 games he appeared in last season, averaging 16.8 points per game on 13 field goal attempts per game including 8.5 3-pointers.

The Pacers first preseason game is October 8 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

