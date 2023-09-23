Soccer Saturday for Indy Eleven 09-23-23

(00:00 – 3:21) – The Indy Eleven walked off the pitch with a tie against Phoenix Rising FC last week. It was a tie that felt like a win and at least got the club one point in the standings. Preview of USL matchups happening Saturday night as the Eleven do not play until Sunday.

(6:21 – 19:16) – It is time for Mark Lowry’s weekly appearance on the program. Lowry was not on the show last week due to the time zone shift in Phoenix and the business of the team’s schedule. Lowry was impressed with the team’s performance against Phoenix. Rising has been a solid team at home this past season so the Eleven’s ability to slow the game down and play at their own pace was needed. Lowry is most concerned about the opposing team’s coach in their Sunday matchup against the Rio Grande Valley Toros. He says that their coach is a constant adjustor who doesn’t play a team the same way game after game, and it will require frequent adjusting.

(22:16 – 31:06) – Sid Van Drunen is on the show for segment three. The IUPUI Jaguars head coach talks about the start to the soccer season for the team. How has the transfer portal affected teams like IUPUI on a season-to-season basis. Drunen has a former Indy Eleven player on the Jag’s roster this season. The Jag’s have an opportunity to get their season off to a 3 – 0 start pending the result of their game with Oakland today.

(34:06 – 48:50) – Kyle McCarthy of the New England Soccer Journal joins the show. They talk about the resignation of Bruce Arena as the New England Revolution’s head coach. This follows him being placed on administrative leave after making insensitive remarks on July 30th. McCarthy believes there is a chance the exact details of what were said are never known due to the legal process keeping people from being able to openly discuss what exactly he said. Richie Williams was then named and unnamed interim head coach in quick fashion, most players seemed to not want Williams as coach.

(51:50 – 56:45) – The show closes out with a Champion’s League recap and list of upcoming matches this weekend. Welcome To Rexham review with two new episodes debuting over the past week.