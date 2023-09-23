Boilermakers Drop Second Straight at Home, Lose to Wisconsin 38 – 17

WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue Boilermakers now sit at 1 – 3 following their loss to the Wisconsin Badgers Friday night, 38 – 17.

The game was in Wiscon’s control from the start as the Badgers put up 14 points in the first quarter. Wiscon’s quarterback, Tanner Mordecai, would rush into the endzone both times. Purdue was only able to match them offensively with a field goal in the first 15 minutes.

The Boilermakers two touchdowns would come in the third quarter as both Tyron Tracy Jr. and Hudson Card would score on rushing plays. Overall, this was a ground game for both teams as neither quarterback had a passing touchdown. Mordecai would throw one interception on the night, while Card would throw two. Both of Card’s interceptions highlight a weak spot in Purdue’s offense as they both came off deep passes down field.

The Boilermakers receiving core had a few standouts last night with Deion Burks getting 73 yards off six receptions. Close behind was Abdur Rahmaan-Yaseen who had 62 yards on 4 receptions. Bostros Alisandro was responsible for Purdue’s lone turnover.

Purdue now sits second to last in the Big Ten West Division. Only Nebraska is ranked below them. The Boilermakers will have their third straight game at home next week as they host the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, September 30th.

Illinois has also faced a rocky start to the season with a record of 1 – 2. Their last game was a 30 – 13 loss against seventh ranked Penn State. They have one more game before facing Purdue, taking on FL Atlantic on Saturday.