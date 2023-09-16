Soccer Saturday For Indy Eleven 09-16-23

(00:00 – 6:58) – It’s the second straight Saturday with no game for the Indy Eleven. They lost to New Mexico United on Friday, 3 – 2. This loss also came with the unfortunate news of an injured Eleven player. Future Eleven matchups, and a preview of international soccer. Indy’s next matchup is going to be a first after six years in the league. They play Phoenix next Wednesday.

(9:58 – 26:49) – Younes Boudadi joins the show in place of Coach Mark Lowry. Lowry is busy traveling with the team on the road following a late start last night. Boudadi could not join the team in New Mexico as he hit a league limit on yellow cards and was forced to sit out a game. Boudadi is staying in Indianapolis to give himself a full break and recover when it is time to return to play. He also gives an update on a shoulder injury that occurred earlier in the season, he has been playing through it with the intent of getting surgery after the season ends.

(29:49 – 44:54) – The Phoenix head-coach and former player of the Indy Eleven Juan Guerra joins the show. Guerra had a major roster overhaul in the offseason, he goes over the challenges the come with building a new, young roster. Danny Trejo is the leading scorer for Phoenix with 15 goals this season, Guerra details how Trejo has managed to stay offensively intact this year. He also explains that overall teamwork this year has led to a team with the third most goals in the USL. How does the temperature of Phoenix hurt/help the team?

(47:54 – 52:21) – Messi Magic is back from Argentina, but he will not be playing in Atlanta today. Messi revealed on his Instagram that he ordered a pizza in Miami, so people know he didn’t make the trip. Messi may not only need a break at 36 years old, but also could want to avoid playing on turf. Next Sunday Miami vs. Orlando will be on national television on FS1. The U.S. Men’s National Team beat Oman and Uzbekistan in the past couple of weeks.

(55:21 – 56:20) – Quick sign off with previews of the Premiere League Matchups this week and the return of “Welcome to Wrexham”