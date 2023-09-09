Soccer Saturday for Indy Eleven 09-09-23

(00:00 – 3:54) – Soccer Saturday opens with Greg Rakestraw announcing that the Indy Eleven have a streak of “no Saturday games.” Upcoming interviews are previewed and more talk of international soccer and Messi Madness.

(6:54 – 19:05) – Last Saturday’s Indy Eleven match went so long that the broadcast only had time to pick up one post-game interview. Rakestraw introduces an interview with goalie Tim Trilk. In place of a weekly conversation with head-coach Mark Lowry, Greg Rakestraw plays soundbites from an interview conducted after the Indy Elevens 1 – 0 win over Miami FC.

(22:05 – 36:00) – Segment three turns local as Marion College Women’s Soccer head-coach Justin Sullivan joins the program. He talks about the upcoming Marion Soccer season. The team has a little bit of an injury bug this season but there is still a lot to be excited about in this team. Especially with a returning All-American player on the offense. Do expectations change from season to season based on the personnel available.

(39:00 – 48:12) – A new soccer team is coming to Indiana as the Kokomo Vipers will be joining the United Premier Soccer League in 2024. Team owner Mike Putt joins the program to talk about the endeavor. The Vipers have signed their first wave of players but are holding another round of open tryouts later next week. Details available on their Facebook page, Kokomo Vipers FC.

(51:12 – 56:45) – A look around the league as Rakestraw details where Indy stands compared to other teams in the Eastern Conference. While the Eleven are not playing today, Pittsburgh vs. Loudon, Tampa Bay vs. Louisville, and Detroit vs. Miami all take place today with some of those matchups able to effect Indy’s playoff potential. Messi Magic is back in Argentina for the time being as the international soccer break has players returning to their home countries. Premiere League play resumes on Saturday as Manchester City remains the only unbeaten or untied team in the league.