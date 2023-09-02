Soccer Saturday for Indy Eleven 09-02-23

(00:00 – 2:12) – Soccer Saturday opens with a recap of the Indy Eleven’s Road trip where they won 2 and drew 1. They now look forward to today’s game against Miami FC at home for the “All Things Indiana” game. Plus, some international, U.S., and college soccer news to get to later in the program.

(5:12 – 19:57) – Mark Lowry, head coach of the Indy Eleven joins host Greg Rakestraw to talk about the Eleven’s potential sweep of Miami FC this season. Discussion over Tim Trilk, the backup goalkeeper who was just named player of the month for the Eleven. Trilk was Indy’s only healthy goalkeeper until they acquired Eric Walker on loan from St. Louis. What is team training going to look like with a 13-day break in September?

(22:57 – 28:34) – Segment three features a post-game interview with Sebastian Guenzatti. He speaks to the comeback victory in the second half and how subs brought the game home. Guenzatti gives extensive detail on his game winning goal.

(31:34 – 43:47) – John Morrissey of USL Tactics joins the program. He talks about the high expectations and the challenge of putting so many high-profile players together on one team, like the Indy Eleven have. Morrissey says that might have been what gave the Eleven a rough start this season, but the team is now utilizing the roster to its full effect. As the playoff loom around the corner what are some of the things that the Eleven need to sure up? The Eleven and Tampa Bay Rowdies are probably the two strongest teams in the Eastern Conference according to Morrissey.

(46:47 – 57:08) – Rakestraw closes out the show with some international football talk as he breaks down the groups for Champions League Play. Manchester City is running rampant through the Premiere League again already this season. Finally, a rundown of U.S. Men’s National team upcoming friendlies and another update on Messi Mania.