Can Scott Dixon Catch Alex Palou in Series Standings?

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they begin the show by highlighting where drivers will be racing in 2023 with Meyer Shank Racing announcing the two drivers that will be driving for them next season. Additionally, Kevin highlights some of the drivers that could be in play to race in the NTT IndyCar Series next season with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and some other teams too.

Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt spend some time recapping Scott Dixon winning his second consecutive race after capturing the checkered flag for the Bommarito 500. Also, they spend some time dissecting the strategies some drivers had during the race to try and finish P1 and some of the complications the race had with scheduling and lack of passing.

In the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt highlight the feud that developed last week between Scott McLaughlin and David Malukas after some comments made on the Bus Bros podcast with Josef Newgarden and McLaughlin. This leads to the guys discussing the instance between the two on the track in Sunday’s race. Finally, they dive into what Alex Palou needs to do to win the series after another top ten finish.

In the final half hour of the program, Kevin provides an update on what his son, Jackson Lee, is up to nowadays in his racing career, answers some Twitter/X questions, and previews the event schedule for this weekend in Seattle for the Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland.