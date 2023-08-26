Soccer Saturday for Indy Eleven 08-26-23

(00:00 – 2:40) – Soccer Saturday opens with Host Greg Rakestraw recounting the Indy Eleven’s road trip. They managed to beat El Paso and draw against Memphis 901. All Things Indiana Night tonight for the Eleven as they return back home for a game.

(5:41 – 18:26) – Rakestraw’s weekly interview with Indy Eleven head-coach Mark Lowry is up next. Lowry sees the teams win against El Paso as an emotional victory given his past history with the team. While he was happy to see some of his former players who are still with El Paso, Lowry was able to stow that feeling and coach the Eleven to a victory. The team certainly felt rushed on their way to Memphis only having one day to train before playing another game on the road. Coach Lowry claims that field conditions were the worst they’ve ever played in. Lowry was content to leave with a draw given all the things that could go wrong with the field. A quick look at the playoff picture to close the segment.

(21:26 – 31:38) – Tim Trilk, the Indy Eleven’s goalkeeper for the past few games joins Raketstraw to talk about defending a pitch in such crazy condition as Memphis has theirs last week. Trilk also details how the mentality as a team and goalkeeper might be affected when one of your own players gets a red card. Trilk also took a tough collision in Memphis defending the goal. Rakestraw is surprised to find out that Trilk has a merchandise partnership.

(34:38 – 50:30) – Former Indy Eleven player and newly named head-coach of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Nicky Law talks about the unexpected promotion to the coaching position. Law has been around soccer his entire life and knew that being involved with the game past his playing career was a part of the plan, but the timing was still ahead of schedule for him. Rakestraw asks if his time as a coach has taught him anything about himself. Is there any difficulty in transitioning from being a player to a coach when many of those people saw you as a teammate only a few games before? A brief back and forth about Tampa Bay’s match up against Miami FC later tonight.

(53:30 – 1:00:35) – The show closes out with a look around the league and greater soccer world. San Diego Loyal has announced they will cease operations next season due to lack of a stadium in the near future. Trevor James is going to be in a director role instead of a coaching role with Detroit City next year. Messi Magic continues as Inter Miami makes the US Open Cup Final.