IU Head Coach Tom Allen On Hoosiers Starting QB

In just over a week, the Indiana Hoosiers will begin their 2023 campaign with a game against Ohio State.

The Hoosiers are coming off of back-to-back disappointing seasons, and their first attempt at turning the page will be a tough one. One of the biggest questions surrounding the Hoosiers is who will be under center when they do take on the Buckeyes.

During the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV, Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen called in to discuss the upcoming season. During that conversation, JMV asked him who his starting quarterback is going to be. Allen, however, would not reveal who he had picked.

“You’re just going to have to show up for the game or watch it on television!” Allen replied

While he would not reveal who his QB1 was, he did reveal a bit about his process in making that decision.

“It’s a complicated process, I mean obviously you’re just trying to find the best person to help you win.”

Allen would elaborate, discussing the many factors that go into that decision, including spring training and fall camp, as well as trusting his instinct in making that choice.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to just, you follow your gut about who you believe is going to be the best individual to help you move that offense down the field, get in the endzone, score touchdowns, and get points. That’s really, at the end of the day, what you’re looking for.”

Listen to JMV's conversation with Coach Allen below