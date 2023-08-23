Latest News In Racings Including The Latest On Teams Working Together, How Impressive Josef Newgarden Has Been, Death Of A Racing Legend and More!

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they talk about the hot week we’ve had! How it will probably affect the race this weekend at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, the possible experiments with oval tracks going on. To close out hour #1, the guys talk about the loss of racing legend Bill Vukovic Jr. They talk about how his family has always suffered tragedy but how he was so inspirational and a great person who will be greatly missed.

During the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt discuss Josef Newgarden trying to sweep the oval track season Saturday and how impressive it would be. Also, they touch on the big racing news from today which is Team Penske and AJ Foyt racing working together.

Finally, the guys get into the Laguna Seca Race coming up and Colton Herta driving a car like his Father used to drive. Kevin also talks about how difficult it is to sell sponsorships and do throwbacks. Lastly, some news about Josef Newgarden. Check out the “Trackside” podcast to hear the full conversation!