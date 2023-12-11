Listen Live
Funniest College Basketball Player Names of 2023-24

Published on December 11, 2023

Le Moyne v Georgetown

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

In college basketball, there are players with some truly entertaining and amusing names.

From Supreme Cook to Tennessee Rainwater, these names add a touch of humor and uniqueness to the game when you come across one of them on a Saturday or mid-week game.

These names have garnered attention and have become a source of amusement for fans and sports enthusiasts.

Various sources have compiled lists of the funniest names in college basketball but we think we have the best list yet!

While these names may generate laughter and entertainment, it’s important to remember that behind these names are talented athletes who are dedicated to their craft. They showcase their skills on the field on a daily basis, regardless of the humorous nature of their names.

Check out our list of Funniest College Basketball Player Names of 2023-24 below!

1. Always Wright – Guard – Rhode Island

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 18 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off - Rhode Island vs Northwestern Source:Getty

(Pictured in the white uniform)

2. Supreme Cook – Forward – Georgetown

Le Moyne v Georgetown Source:Getty

3. Jizzle James – Guard – Cincinnati

Cincinnati v Xavier Source:Getty

4. Dick Bender – Assistant Coach – Clemson

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 04 Miami at Clemson Source:Getty

5. Chris Cross – Guard – Southern Illinois

Chris Cross - Top 20 funniest college basketball names Source:n/a

6. Connor Dubsky – Guard – Rhode Island

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 18 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off - Rhode Island vs Northwestern Source:Getty

(Pictured in the white uniform)

7. Enoch Cheeks – Guard – Dayton

Shriners Children's Charleston Classic - Day Two Source:Getty

8. Tennessee Rainwater – Guard/Forward – Utah Tech

Tennessee Rainwater - Top 20 funniest names in College Basketball Source:Tennessee Rainwater (@tennessee_206)

9. Amillion Buggs – Guard/Forward – Hutchinson Community College

Amillion Buggs - Top 20 Funniest College basketball names Source:Amillion Buggs (@Amillion_Buggs5)

10. Boo Buie – Guard – Northwestern

Purdue v Northwestern Source:Getty

11. Tony Toney – Guard – UAB

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 28 McNeese at UAB Source:Getty

12. Churchill Bounds – Center – Central Arkansas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 09 Central Arkansas at Saint Louis Source:Getty

(Pictured in the navy uniform)

13. George Washington III – Guard – Michigan

Michigan v St. John's Source:Getty

14. Rocket Watts – Guard – Oakland

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 06 Oakland at Ohio State Source:Getty

15. Ray Allen III – Guard – Rhode Island

Ray Allen III - TOp 20 funniest college basketball names Source:Ray Allen III (@rayray_jr3)

16. Legend Geeter – Forward – Eastern Michigan

Detroit Mercy v Eastern Michigan Source:Getty

17. Love Bettis – Guard – Florida A&M

Love Bettis - Top 20 funniest college basketball names Source:Love Bettis (@loveD1bound)

18. Guy Fauntleroy – Guard – North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central v Virginia Source:Getty

(Pictured in the black uniform)

19. Wooga Poplar – Guard – Miami

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 06 Long Island University at Miami Source:Getty

20. Po’Boigh King – Guard – North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central v Virginia Source:Getty

(Pictured in the black uniform)

