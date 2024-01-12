The Mich Ultra All-Star Challenge With JMV | Whiskey Business South

Join The Ride With JMV in preparing for one of the most anticipated events in Indianapolis history (the 2024 All-Star weekend) at Whiskey Business South on February 8th!

From 3PM – 6PM stop by and register to play our NBA JAM arcade game to try and record the highest score of the night to make it to the Finals!

The winner who has the highest score at the Mich Ultra All-Star Challenge Event will win a Mich Ultra NBA Jersey and Mich Ultra Tennis Shoes plus an invitation to the final event at Brothers Bar and Grill for a chance to compete to win the ultimate prize:

– A NBA JAM Arcade game

– 2 Tickets to The Mich Ultra Experience

This is the last event to try to make the finals. If you don’t make the finals feel free to still join us at the location below to watch the finals!

FINALS | 2/15 | 3pm-6pm | Brothers Downtown | 255 South Meridian Street