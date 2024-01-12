The Mich Ultra All-Star Challenge With JMV | Twin Peaks

Join The Ride With JMV in preparing for one of the most anticipated events in Indianapolis history (the 2024 All-Star weekend) at Twin Peaks on 82nd street on January 19th!

From 3PM – 6PM stop by and register to play our NBA JAM arcade game to try and record the highest score!

The winner who has the highest score after all three Mich Ultra All-Star Challenge Events will win:

– A NBA JAM Arcade game

– 2 Tickets to The Mich Ultra Experience

Catch us at the other events listed below to be able to register more than once:

1/25 | Dugout Bar | 3PM-6PM | 621 Virginia Ave Indianapolis, IN 46203

2/01 | Back 9 Golf | 3PM-6PM | 1415 Drover St, Indianapolis, IN 46221

Who wants to try and ear themselves a NBA All-Star weekend to remember!