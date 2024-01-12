The Mich Ultra All-Star Challenge With JMV | Back 9 Golf

- Date/time: Feb 1, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Back 9 Golf & Entertainment
- Address: 1415 Drover St, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Join The Ride With JMV in preparing for one of the most anticipated events in Indianapolis history (the 2024 All-Star weekend) at Back 9 Golf & Entertainment on February 1st!
From 3PM – 6PM stop by and register to play our NBA JAM arcade game to try and record the highest score!
The winner who has the highest score after all three Mich Ultra All-Star Challenge Events that were hosted will win:
– A NBA JAM Arcade game
– 2 Tickets to The Mich Ultra Experience
This is the last event to be able to record the high score!
Who wants to try and ear themselves a NBA All-Star weekend to remember!
